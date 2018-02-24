Loan shark victims 'threatened and abused'

Video

People targeted by loan sharks across Wales have faced threats of violence and even sexual abuse, a leading investigator has said.

Ryan Evans, client liaison officer from the Wales Illegal Money Lending Unit (WIMLU), said loan sharks sought to isolate their victims, often preventing them from having the confidence to report it.

It comes as WIMLU revealed there have been 322 victims in 2016 and 2017.

Of those, the unit has given direct support to 213 of them.