'Changes will affect pension security'

Up to 60,000 students at Welsh universities could be affected by a staff walk out in a dispute about the UK's biggest pension scheme.

It follows a ballot of 2,000 University and College Union (UCU) members at Cardiff, Aberystwyth and Bangor universities, and University of Wales.

Employers' group Universities UK (UUK) said the pension scheme changes were essential because of its deficit.

But Cardiff University UCU spokesman Andy Williams said staff would be hit financially.