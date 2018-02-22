Video

Parents will no longer get 30 hours weekly free childcare if they use related minders such as grandparents, BBC Wales has learned.

The Welsh Government's flagship policy for free childcare was open to working parents of three and four-year-olds.

Joy Edwards, 59, from Blackwood, Caerphilly county, is a mother-of-three and grandmother-of-five. She was made redundant nine years ago and retrained as a childminder to help look after her grandchildren.

She also looked after other children but in December she was told she could no longer be funded for looking after her grandchildren because the guidelines had changed.