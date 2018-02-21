Video

Living on Wales' most polluted street is a daily struggle, says one mother.

Deanna Hardwick is bringing up her family on the A472 at Hafodyrynys, Caerphilly.

In 2015 and 2016, nitrogen dioxide levels were higher than anywhere but central London.

On Wednesday, a High Court judge ordered the Welsh Government to put a plan in place to tackle air pollution.

It followed admissions by Welsh ministers that its current approach is unlawful.