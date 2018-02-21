Sheep dog attacks 'not nice thing to see'

Video

A farmer has spoken of his horror at finding his sheep had been killed in five separate dog attacks, as police call for a DNA database to track suspect pets.

It come as figures show 52 dogs have been shot for attacking livestock in north Wales in the past four years.

The UK government's animal welfare minister will consider recommendations from the National Police Chief's Council (NPCC) which has called for greater powers to obtain DNA from dogs suspected of committing attacks.

Farmer Ben Jones describes the attacks on his land in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taff.