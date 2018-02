Video

Ken Baxter is a brain donor.

The 75-year-old decided to give his brain up to medical science when he dies after seeing how dementia affected a friend.

Since 2009, 460 people in Wales have signed up to the Brains for Dementia Research project, with 79 successful donations made so far.

Mr Baxter sees it as a way to help others but admitted he does not always get a positive reaction to his plans.