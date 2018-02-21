Video

Shooting a dog that is attacking sheep is "not nice" but is necessary to protect livestock, a farmer has said.

Gareth Wyn Jones, who farms in Llanfairfechan, Conwy county, said dog owners should keep their pets on a lead around livestock and should take responsibility if the animal attacks.

It comes as a report found 52 dogs have been shot for attacking livestock in north Wales in the past four years.

The National Police Chief's Council (NPCC) is calling for greater powers to obtain DNA from dogs suspected of committing attacks.

The UK government's animal welfare minister will consider recommendations.