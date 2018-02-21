No staff libraries 'just a room of books'

Video

Concerns have been raised that cuts to professional library staff are threatening the survival of library services in Wales.

It comes as figures from the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA) show the number of full-time paid librarians fell by 20% in Wales between 2012-13 and 2016-17.

Meanwhile the number of volunteers has increased 13-fold.

Julie Barton, chairwoman of trustees for Beddau library, in Rhondda Cynon Taff, said libraries without librarians were "just a room full of books".