Parents could help Flintshire councillors when they make tough funding decisions, a campaign group has said.

On Tuesday the council voted to push ahead with a 6.7% council tax hike to help give schools funding.

It came after the authority had told head teachers not to expect any extra cash this year leading to fears schools would have to make spending cuts.

Jane Bellis, leader of a group of parents who campaigned against the funding freeze, said parents could help councillors when they face difficult funding decisions in the future.