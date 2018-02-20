Post-Brexit farming funding unknown

'We still don't know' post-Brexit farming funding
It is unknown how much money the farming sector will have after Brexit, the rural affairs secretary has admitted.
Leslie Griffiths said the UK government has not told the Welsh Government the level of funding it will receive from Westminster after Britain leaves the European Union in 2019.
UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove told the National Farmers' Union conference that devolved nations would have "more powers than ever before" over farming.
-
20 Feb 2018
- From the section Wales