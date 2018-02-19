Video

Police officers are coming face to face with virtual abusers to help them prepare to respond to domestic violence incidents.

Gwent Police said it is the first Welsh force to use the virtual "cave" to train officers for real life scenarios.

The animated incidents allow officers to test their decision making skills and spot controlling behaviour in a safe environment - before they become a reality.

The force hopes to roll out the use of the technology to help officers prepare for other types of crime.