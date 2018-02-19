Anger over dying wife's drug trial

Video

The husband of a women who died after suffering cardiac arrest says he has been left searching for answers, after it emerged she became part of a research trial as paramedics tried to save her.

Trudy Jones, 49, from Wrexham was treated with what may have been an injection of salt water rather than adrenaline when she fell ill in 2016.

But her family have said they did not find out about her involvement in the trial until her inquest last year.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has offered to meet them to discuss their concerns.

Widower Ron Jones said he wanted to know what happened to his wife - and how she became part of a trial without their permission.