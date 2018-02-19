'Oh my God, she's got a medal!'

Video

The mother of Winter Olympics skeleton bronze medal-winner Laura Deas has said she "couldn't be prouder" of her "golden girl".

The 29 year old, from Llanfynydd in Flintshire, is the first Welsh woman to win a medal at the Winter Olympics.

She took to the podium with her best friend, teammate, Lizzy Yarnold, who defended her Winter Olympic gold medal.

Deas' mother Sue said she could not believe her daughter won after initially thinking she had ended the competition in fourth place.