£18,000 raised for disabled boy's holiday

A boy with Down's syndrome who was left on a school bus will get a trip to Disney World in Florida after well-wishers raised more than £18,000.

Alex, 13, was found at a bus depot in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on 29 January after he did not come home from school.

In 2017, his family was nominated to go on the trip, but had to raise £12,000.

Prior to Alex being left on the bus on his way home from Ysgol y Deri School in Penarth, only £240 had been pledged towards the holiday.

All that changed when comedian Jason Manford found out about Alex's story and posted a link to the fundraising page to his 1.3 million followers on Facebook.