Video

A film about an African witch camp directed by a Welsh-Zambian director has won a Bafta for outstanding debut.

Rungano Nyoni's feature I Am Not A Witch tells the story of an eight-year-old Zambian girl accused of being a witch.

The director, who was brought up in Cardiff from the age of eight, accepted the prize alongside producer Emily Morgan.

She appeared shocked to have won, saying: "We're not prepared."