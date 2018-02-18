Video
Rungano Nyoni 'outstanding debut' Bafta for I Am Not A Witch
A film about an African witch camp directed by a Welsh-Zambian director has won a Bafta for outstanding debut.
Rungano Nyoni's feature I Am Not A Witch tells the story of an eight-year-old Zambian girl accused of being a witch.
The director, who was brought up in Cardiff from the age of eight, accepted the prize alongside producer Emily Morgan.
She appeared shocked to have won, saying: "We're not prepared."
