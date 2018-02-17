Swansea earthquake 'not unexpected'

Swansea Valley earthquake 'not unexpected'
Earthquakes in the Swansea Valley are not be unexpected as the area has a long history of them, a seismologist has said.
A quake with a 4.4 magnitude led to reports of tremors across Wales, in south west England and the Midlands at about 14:30 GMT on Saturday.
The British Geological Survey said the epicentre was near Cwmllynfell and at a depth of 7.4km.
Dr Ian Stimpson said earthquakes had been reported in the area since the 1700s.
