Swansea earthquake 'not unexpected'
Swansea Valley earthquake 'not unexpected'

Earthquakes in the Swansea Valley are not be unexpected as the area has a long history of them, a seismologist has said.

A quake with a 4.4 magnitude led to reports of tremors across Wales, in south west England and the Midlands at about 14:30 GMT on Saturday.

The British Geological Survey said the epicentre was near Cwmllynfell and at a depth of 7.4km.

Dr Ian Stimpson said earthquakes had been reported in the area since the 1700s.

  • 17 Feb 2018
  • From the section Wales
