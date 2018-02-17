Video

A mother whose son was murdered in a brutal attack hopes telling his story to schoolchildren will prompt families to talk about organ donation.

Conner Marshall, 18, died after being attacked at Trecco Bay caravan park in Porthcawl, Bridgend county in 2015.

His injuries were so severe only his liver and kidneys could be donated but went on to save three lives.

His story has been included in a lesson pack for pupils aged 11 to 18 that will be rolled out to all schools in Wales.