Dog cinema screening 'barking mad'

Swansea dog cinema screening 'will be barking mad'
A dog-friendly cinema screening taking place in Swansea has been billed as the first event of its kind in Wales.
'Dog Furiendly' is hosting the event at Cinema & Co on Duke Street on Saturday.
Owners and their pets will be treated to a screening of Disney classic Homeward Bound and follows similar viewings in London and Glasgow.
Adele Pember, who organised the event, and dog owner Lloyd Breeze-Timms explain why they think it will be a huge success.
17 Feb 2018
