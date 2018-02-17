Dog cinema screening 'barking mad'

Video

A dog-friendly cinema screening taking place in Swansea has been billed as the first event of its kind in Wales.

'Dog Furiendly' is hosting the event at Cinema & Co on Duke Street on Saturday.

Owners and their pets will be treated to a screening of Disney classic Homeward Bound and follows similar viewings in London and Glasgow.

Adele Pember, who organised the event, and dog owner Lloyd Breeze-Timms explain why they think it will be a huge success.