Bus services 'vital' for communities

People using an under-threat bus service in Bridgend county have talked about the impact it has on their lives.

The number 52 service, from the Broadlands estate, is one of a number of routes deemed not commercially viable and is subsidised by the local authority.

During 2017/18 the council spent more than £614,000 supporting bus services, and is consulting on proposals to withdraw funding from nine routes.

It comes as BBC figures reveal the distance travelled by local bus services across Wales has fallen by 20% in 10 years. However the Welsh Government disputes the figures.

Commuters using the service told BBC Wales what would happen if their local service was axed in the face of budget pressures.