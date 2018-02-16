How Kyffin Williams painted landscapes

Video

Major exhibitions celebrating the Welsh artist Sir Kyffin Williams have opened in Aberystwyth and Anglesey.

Sir Kyffin, who died in 2006, is regarded by some as Wales' most influential artist of the 20th Century.

He was born in 1918 and a number of events are taking place to celebrate his centenary.

A significant collection of works is on show at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth with another exhibition opening on Anglesey.

The display of his paintings and personal effects is at the Kyffin Williams Gallery at Oriel Ynys Mon in Llangefni until 1 July.

Oriel Ynys Mon collections manager Ian Jones talks to BBC Wales arts correspondent Huw Thomas about his approach to landscape painting.