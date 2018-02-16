Video
Life-threatening injuries after Cardiff gritting lorry crash
A cyclist is in a critical condition after a collision with a gritting lorry in Cardiff.
South Wales Police said a Mercedes gritting vehicle collided with a female cyclist on Custom House Street at 21:20 GMT on Thursday.
The woman sustained life-threatening and life-changing injuries and is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales where she is critical but stable.
Police thanked members of the public who helped at the scene.
