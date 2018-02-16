Hydro rates rise 'was a bit of a shock'
Community hydro schemes are set to receive help with their business rates after ministers were warned the future of many in Wales was in jeopardy.
A revaluation last year saw rate increases of as much as 900% for some local energy projects, with the situation branded "ridiculous".
A new grant scheme will offer 100% relief for community hydro schemes with a rateable value of up to £50,000.
Energy Secretary Lesley Griffiths said it was a "generous" offer.
Hywel Thomas of the Ynni Anafon Energy hydro project in Abergwyngregyn, Gwynedd, welcomed the move - and said the rate rise they had faced had come as a "bit of a shock".
