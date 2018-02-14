Video

A £10,000 reward has been offered to help catch whoever was responsible for a street attack 16 years ago in which a man was left for dead.

Leon Adams, 24, was found unconscious near Grangetown train station, Cardiff, in the early hours of 14 February 2002.

He spent two years in a coma and now, aged 40, is quadriplegic, struggles to communicate and needs constant care.

His mother, Angela Main, said: "How can you stamp on a man's face, literally so hard you leave a footprint that could be matched to a shoe? I just don't understand how."