Reward follows attack on Leon Adams in Cardiff in 2002
A £10,000 reward has been offered to help catch whoever was responsible for a street attack 16 years ago in which a man was left for dead.
Leon Adams, 24, was found unconscious near Grangetown train station, Cardiff, in the early hours of 14 February 2002.
He spent two years in a coma and now, aged 40, is quadriplegic, struggles to communicate and needs constant care.
His mother, Angela Main, said: "How can you stamp on a man's face, literally so hard you leave a footprint that could be matched to a shoe? I just don't understand how."
