Street attack answers 'in the community'

A £10,000 reward has been offered to help catch whoever was responsible for a street attack 16 years ago in which a man was left for dead.

Leon Adams, 24, was found unconscious near Grangetown train station, Cardiff, in the early hours of 14 February 2002.

He spent two years in a coma and now, aged 40, is quadriplegic, struggles to communicate and needs constant care.

Det Ch Insp Mark O'Shea, from South Wales Police specialist crime review unit, said he believes the answer is still in the community.