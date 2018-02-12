'All pupils should get same funding'

Video

Parents whose children receive hundreds of pounds less than the average in school funding have said all pupils should get the same amount.

Official figures show children in Vale of Glamorgan are losing out by £606 a year.

School leaders have written to parents over what they have alleged is "chronic underfunding" and the council has flagged its concerns to Education Secretary Kirsty Williams.

But the Welsh Government said it was up to councils to set their own education budgets.

These parents on the school run in Barry gave their opinions.