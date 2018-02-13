'Fantastic' Brexit fishing opportunities

Video

Wales' fishing industry risks being "left behind" in Brexit talks due to its unique needs, a report has warned.

While the priority elsewhere in the UK is greater control over seas and quotas, the Welsh fleet needed easy access to EU markets, says a think-tank.

Most Welsh boats specialise in shellfish, with 90% of their catch currently exported to the EU.

The Welsh Government said it wanted to see the industry get "its fair share of fishing opportunities in the future".

The Welsh Fishermen's Association told BBC Wales that ministers needed to be planning a potential system of subsidies if fish exports are hit by tariffs and delays after Brexit.

But Len Walters, a fisherman from St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire, said leaving the EU presented "fantastic opportunities" to develop the industry in Wales.