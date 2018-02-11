'Huge pressure' on Botox treatments

Video

The founder of a support group for an incurable neurological condition said a "perfect storm is brewing" over "mass cancellations" of appointments.

Dystonia is a movement disorder which can cause painful muscle spasms.

It is commonly treated with regular Botox injections, but patients attending a specialist clinic in Cardiff are being sent cancellation letters.

Cardiff and Vale university health board said it was dealing with "growing demand".

Graham Findlay from Dystonia Cymru said services are becoming "stretched" for a number of reasons.