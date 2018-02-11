Living with 'chronic muscle pain'

Video

Being diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition "completely changed my life," said Ann Pierce-Jones.

The 56-year-old from Caernarfon, Gwynedd used to love socialising and being outdoors, but now lives in chronic pain due to uncontrollable muscle spasms and tremors in her neck.

She is one of about 5,000 people in Wales known to have the movement disorder known as dystonia.

She said she has gone from being "a very confident woman" to "somebody who just goes from day-to-day".