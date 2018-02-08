Hope for steel industry deal 'soon'

Steel industry: Richard Harrington hopes for sector deal
Steel industry figures fear the sector is being neglected, with an "all-consuming focus" on Brexit by government.
More than 100 workers, industry experts and politicians are at a conference in Redcar, Teesside.
Senior executives from firms with a strong Welsh presence, including Tata, Liberty and Celsa, are attending.
Business Minister Richard Harrington said he hopes to announce a new steel sector deal soon, but Jon Bolton, chief executive of Liberty Steel fears too much of the focus is on Brexit.
