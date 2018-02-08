Early diagnosis 'gave me second chance'

Video

A man who has been cleared of lung cancer has said an early diagnosis gave him "a second chance" at life.

Mike Abel, 72, mistook his symptoms for pneumonia after noticing flecks of blood during a persistent cough.

A campaign has been launched in west Wales raising awareness of the disease.

It comes after Public Health Wales revealed Hywel Dda health board has the highest rate of late stage diagnosis - 69% - compared to the national Wales average of 64%.