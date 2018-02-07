Video

The moment a diner had chilli powder thrown in his face by a chef following a row over a meal was caught on camera by the restaurant's CCTV camera.

It was shown to the jury in an assault trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

David Evans, 47, said he feared he had been blinded after being covered in the powder thrown by chef Kamrul Islam, 47, at the Prince of Bengal in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 21 January 2017.

Mr Islam has denied a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He claims he acted in self-defence.

The trial continues.