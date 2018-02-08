Video

A woman from Swansea has described why she trained to become a technical apprentice in construction - 20 years after leaving school.

Lynsey Davies, 36, from Swansea, took up the role with Cyfle Building Skills after feeling dissatisfied with other jobs.

She said that when she left school, a career in the construction industry was never discussed.

It comes as a new report by Qualifications Wales warned not enough is being done in schools to highlight construction and specialist trades.