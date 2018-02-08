Steel industry 'needs cohesive strategy'

Video

The steel industry needs a "cohesive strategy" if it is going to have a bright future, a Welsh steelworkers' representative has said.

Workers, industry experts and politicians are attending a conference in Redcar, Teesside, on Thursday - including senior executives from Tata, Liberty and Celsa.

The event has been organised by the union Community, who will argue that a new "golden age of steelmaking" is still possible.

One of the Welsh steelworkers at the summit, Steve Dash, has worked more than 30 years in the industry and remains positive about its future.