Snow and ice weather warning extended
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Snow and ice weather warning extended across Wales

A Met Office yellow "be aware" weather warning for snow and ice has been extended until 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.

In Anglesey, Conwy and Gwynedd 19 schools were closed due to the weather on Tuesday.

Snow also fell on the Gwynedd coast at Morfa Nefyn as well as Aberystwyth and north Pembrokeshire.

  • 06 Feb 2018
  • From the section Wales