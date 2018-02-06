'Four years on and I'm still here'

Video

Caroline Richards, 38, from Bridgend, who was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer four years ago, has urged people to see their GP if anything gives them cause for concern.

Her comments come as charity Bowel Cancer UK has called for Welsh Government action to improve the early diagnosis of bowel cancer, saying the survival rates in Wales are "completely unacceptable".

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: "Despite increasing numbers of people being diagnosed with cancer, more people are being treated within target time and cancer survival continues to improve."