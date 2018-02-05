Painkiller drug dealer jailed

Video

A man who used the internet to deal the high-strength painkiller fentanyl has been jailed for eight years at Cardiff Crown Court.

Kyle Enos, 25, from Newport, used a number of identities to buy and supply "significant amounts" of the opioid in the UK, USA and Canada. He admitted three charges relating to its supply.

Andrew Quinn, from the National Crime Agency, said the conviction was only the second in the UK for the supply of fentanyl.