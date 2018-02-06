New neonatal unit 'cares for more babies'

Media player
£18m Glan clwyd neonatal unit can 'care for more babies'
An £18m neonatal intensive care unit to care for sick and premature babies in north Wales has opened.
The unit at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd in Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire, has high dependency and isolation units.
Neonatal practitioner Charlotte Boddie said the best equipment was available to treat sick babies.
06 Feb 2018
Wales
These are external links and will open in a new window