Thousands are victims of football fraud

Video

Thousands of people are the victims of a football training fraud that involved former Wales player Mark Aizlewood, according to the Serious Fraud Office.

The defender, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taff, was one of six men involved in a fake apprenticeship scheme, which defrauded £5m of public money,

Four were found guilty of fraud charges after a trial at Southwark Crown Court while two others admitted their parts in the scam ahead of the trial.

David Liebscher, principal investigator at the SFO, said the fraud touched learners, colleges, football clubs and charities.