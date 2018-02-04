First minister 'has full support'

Video

Claims that First Minister Carwyn Jones' authority is in "tatters" following events after the death of an ex-minister have been denied by Welsh Labour.

Members of the group said they "stand firmly behind the first minister".

It comes after Prof Richard Wyn Jones, of Cardiff University's Wales Governance Centre, claimed Mr Jones' political authority had "ebbed away very substantially".

The first minister is facing two investigations following the death of former communities secretary Carl Sargeant.

Aberavon AM David Rees told the Sunday Politics Wales programme he stood by him.