Brexit no deal 'more prominent' warning

Video

More must be done in Wales to prepare for the possible exit from the European Union without a trade deal in place, assembly members have warned.

A committee examining the issue said it was "surprised no plans were being put in place" to prepare for the possibility that the UK and EU fail to reach an agreement.

It has now called on the government to improve its "scenario planning".

The Welsh Government said its "first priority" was to work against a "no-deal" scenario.

Aberavon AM David Rees, who chairs the external affairs committee, told the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme that ministers needed to act now.