Farming communities should decide what the rural future looks after Brexit, a young farmer has said.

It comes as a report by the Public Policy Institute for Wales (PPIW) warned that a "one size fits all" policy for the Welsh rural economy would not work.

The Welsh Government welcomed the report and said it was developing programmes to prepare businesses.

Will Jones, 22, has been a tenant farmer near Tal-y-llyn in Gwynedd for the last 18 months and wants to continue the century-old tradition of his family.

He told BBC Wales economics correspondent Sarah Dickins that local people must be supported to find their own solutions.