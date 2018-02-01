National parks in a 'slow decline'

Snowdonia National Park in a 'slow decline' after cuts
Financial support for country parks in Wales is set to fall to its lowest level in almost 20 years, as the Welsh Government plans to cut funding by 10% by 2020.
The savings will mean Welsh Government grants for national parks will be lower next year than they were in 2001.
It said a two year settlement had allowed for better planning in "challenging" times.
But the chief executive of Snowdonia National Park, Emyr Williams, said there has been a "slow decline" with less maintenance on footpaths, visitor centres closing and less staff.
