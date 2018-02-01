Being in a hostel 'dragged me down'

Video

Homeless people in Newport have spoken about why they live in a tent rather than seeking refuge, as figures show rough sleeping is on the rise in Wales.

An overnight count from November 2017 showed there was 188 individuals on the streets in Wales - 47 more than in 2016.

Craig and Kelissa told BBC Wales they would rather sleep in a park than in a homeless refuge, due to the temptation of drugs.

Homeless charities are calling on more to be done to help change the habits of rough sleepers.

Lyndsay Cordery-Bruce, of the Wallich Centre, is one of those trying to get homeless people back inside.

The Welsh Government said it is investing £20m to tackle homelessness over the next two years.