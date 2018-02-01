Green or red, schools 'look to improve'

Video

There has been an improvement in school performance, according to annual categorisation ratings.

Hundreds of schools are placed into colour-coded support categories - green, yellow, amber and red.

Two thirds of secondary and more than 85% of primary schools are green and yellow, which the education secretary says "continues with the upward trend we have seen over the past few years."

But there are slightly more schools in red than last year.

Jackie Parker, head of Crickhowell High School in Powys - which is in the green category - said all schools aspired to improve and the system helped all schools get the help where it was needed.