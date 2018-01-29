Video

It sounds like a script from a film - but the threat of robots taking over people's jobs is becoming closer to reality.

The think tank The Centre for Cities has warned that almost one in four jobs in Welsh cities could be lost to robots by 2030 unless skills change.

It estimates about 112,000 workers could be at risk in Cardiff, Swansea and Newport.

The Welsh Government said it was investing heavily in skills development.

But some employees in Wales say their jobs have already been taken over by robots.