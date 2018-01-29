Video

Fears have been raised that too many people are dying at an emergency department in Denbighshire.

The A&E unit at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Bodelwyddan, had the highest death rate in Wales in 2016-17.

Clwyd West AM Darren Millar said it was "not right" patients in north Wales were more likely to die.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) said part of the problem was the large elderly population in Rhyl, and the surrounding area.