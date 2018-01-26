Video

Neath Port Talbot council is having to "pick up the tab" to make private homes at risk because of a landslip safe.

About 20 people were forced out of their homes by landslides at Pantteg, Ystalyfera, and now a grant of £800,000 has been made available to deal with work needed to protect them.

Cabinet Secretary for Local Government Alun Davies has said Neath Port Talbot council will receive a grant to help deal with the "unique" issues.

The council has spent about £440,000 since a landslip in February 2017.