'Council picking up tab for landslip work'
Ystalyfera landslip: 'Council paying to make homes safe'

Neath Port Talbot council is having to "pick up the tab" to make private homes at risk because of a landslip safe.

About 20 people were forced out of their homes by landslides at Pantteg, Ystalyfera, and now a grant of £800,000 has been made available to deal with work needed to protect them.

Cabinet Secretary for Local Government Alun Davies has said Neath Port Talbot council will receive a grant to help deal with the "unique" issues.

The council has spent about £440,000 since a landslip in February 2017.

  • 26 Jan 2018
  • From the section Wales
