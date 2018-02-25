Video

A woman who chose to give birth to her daughter without any medical assistance has said she did it because she felt more in control over what was happening.

Eleanor Horrigan, 26, from Cardiff, said she wanted a so-called "freebirth" to avoid examinations and being pushed into doing things she did not want.

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said it "strongly discouraged" giving birth without professional support.

Data shows how many women in London give birth without medical assistance but should be collected across the UK, medical associations have said.