Tsunami warning from sound waves

Early tsunami warnings could come from sound waves
People in high-risk tsunami areas could soon be helped by an early-warning alarm system.
Scientists at Cardiff University have researched using underwater sound waves to calculate the size and force of a tsunami before it hits land.
They say sound waves can travel over 10 times faster than tsunamis and spread out in all directions, regardless of the trajectory of the tsunami, making them easy to pick up using standard underwater hydrophones.
24 Jan 2018
