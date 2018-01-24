Autism: 'You have to fight for everything'
'You have to fight for everything' to tackle autism

Children in parts of Wales are waiting an average of two years for an autism assessment despite a target of six months, figures have shown.

Research by BBC Wales' Wales Live programme has revealed staffing issues have also impacted on waiting times.

The Welsh Government said the roll-out of a national integrated autism plan was continuing.

Clare Norton, from Pembrokeshire, shares her experience of trying to get an autism assessment and then support for son, Ethan.

