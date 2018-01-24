Video
'You have to fight for everything' to tackle autism
Children in parts of Wales are waiting an average of two years for an autism assessment despite a target of six months, figures have shown.
Research by BBC Wales' Wales Live programme has revealed staffing issues have also impacted on waiting times.
The Welsh Government said the roll-out of a national integrated autism plan was continuing.
Clare Norton, from Pembrokeshire, shares her experience of trying to get an autism assessment and then support for son, Ethan.
